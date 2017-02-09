Broderick Green: McCrory all about his image

Regarding the Feb. 1 news article “HB2 emails reveal McCrory’s complaints”: It should have been evident that former Gov. Pat McCrory was mainly concerned with his image. I mean for goodness sake he is a politician, and I believe that the most of the decisions they make are based on what kind of affect it will have on their image.
As far as House Bill 2, I am concerned that it will impact the state in more ways that are negative than positive. The lack of awareness by others is what upsets me because most people do not even know what all HB2 consists of. Most think “bathroom bill” when they hear it mentioned.
That is a major problem as well when it comes to the way the media explains or presents things. Nowadays media outlets do not even present the whole story, we’re only getting bits and pieces of the stories. It is very rare to get the full scoop in the media industry, and it shouldn’t be that way especially when we rely on it so heavily.
Broderick Green
Raleigh
