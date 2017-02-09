Bob Jenkins: Progressives dividing America

For eight years, we who disagreed with Barack Obama listened to smooth, moving speeches about “keep your doctor,” “red line” and “the video made them do it.” And our reaction was to vote; holding the House, taking over the Senate and eventually the presidency.
And the progressives’ reaction now is rioting, sucker punching those who disagree politically, using the screeching of multi-millionaire celebrities and everything they can to disrupt the lives of ordinary Americans.
I’m no political scientist, but I would like to think that for every contrived protest, for every Hollywood rant, more Americans see how far removed these people are from real life, and they convert more people to conservative values.
Unfortunately conservatives may win the electoral race but the progressives win in their efforts to divide America.
Bob Jenkins
Fuquay-Varina
