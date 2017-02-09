Joyce Rothchild: Refugees pose little harm

Regarding the Feb. 5 letter “Trump’s plan protects U.S.”: The letter writer’s comment about RDU protesters locking their parked cars and having security systems in their homes is not because of refugees from Muslin countries.
These protesters are protecting their homes and property from gun-wielding, home-grown Americans who are more likely to do them harm than a refugee seeking safety for his or her family.
Two weeks into his presidency doesn’t make President Trump or his administration cohorts experts on policy yet. He needs to win the hearts and minds of all Americans (just as Bush wanted to do in Iraq) with intelligent policy.
Joyce Rothchild
Raleigh
