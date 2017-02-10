Don Myers: Democrats emulating GOP obstructionists

During the last presidential campaign, Michelle Obama said in a speech, “When they go low, we go high.” The treatment of Supreme Court judge nominee Merrick Garland, when the entire Republican Congress refused to give him the courtesy of a personal meeting, is surely an example of going low.
Now the shoe appears to be on the other foot.
I appreciate the difficulty of the current situation. The new president has nominated judge Neil Gorsuch for the empty seat on the Supreme Court. Several democratic senators have already said in no uncertain terms that they will not vote for the nominee, without giving him the courtesy of a personal meeting to explore his judicial philosophy.
Is this not going low as well? How sad it is that civility in our Congress is at an all-time low. What a poor example they show to those who wish to be politically active. Go high!
Don Myers
Wake Forest
