Rosanne Tesoriero Novak: Pro-lifers support all life

Regarding the Feb. 3 letter “ ‘Pro-life’ means lifetime”: The writer wondered if many “pro-life” activists are merely “pro-birth.”
This tired, old argument used by abortion advocates reflects their ignorance of the activities of “pro-life” residents. Most organizations supporting woman with unplanned pregnancies provide emotional, material and financial support. They counsel woman in parenting skills, educational advancement, job seeking, budgeting and housing. Many dedicated grass-roots people help fund these programs.
If someone gets to know pro-life folks of any religion or persuasion (including secularists, atheists, agnostics) they will find many who adhere to a consistent life ethic – the belief that all human life is precious and worthy of our protection from conception to natural death. They actively and financially care for children and mothers, the mentally and physically disabled, the terminally ill, the elderly, refugees and the homeless and the imprisoned. They are opposed to the death penalty.
I suggest the writer do a bit of research or take a look at the activities of pro-life residents in her own community, and stop wondering or guessing what’s in people’s hearts.
Rosanne Tesoriero Novak
Durham
Comments