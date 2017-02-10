Grady R. Pitts: Patients, doctors center of health care

The Feb. 7 editorial “WakeMed chief cites a hidden cost: greed” concluded with this statement: “This is an industry in need of a strong, critical overview led by people like (WakeMed CEO Donald) Gintzig and Blue Cross and Blue Shield CEO Brad Wilson who are unafraid to face the realities of the future, and to try to shape it.”
The patient and physician relationship is the fundamental basis of health care. Yet the editorial board declared it must be the hospitals and insurance companies leading the way and shaping the future of health care?
Grady R. Pitts
Adako
Comments