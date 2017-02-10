Don Shupe: Down syndrome children have special messages

Regarding the Jan. 29 Point of View “The joys of a Down syndrome child”: Thank you for sharing this article with us. If there are people who have never had the privilege to meet and be with children with Down syndrome, their life is not complete. They are the best!
They are the joy that is needed in this world. God sends a very special message to us through these children. I have had the special privilege to be with these children, and it is a joy I can never forget. God is good.
Don Shupe
Franklinton
Comments