Letters to the Editor

February 10, 2017 9:30 AM

Cosette Singh: A most difficult decision

The Jan. 29 Point of View “The joys of a Down syndrome child” was a charming portrait of a photogenic family where “Eight is Never Enough.”

This life-affirming tale I’m sure has parents wishing they could reach into teenagers’ tiny chromosomes and snatch out all those “surly” genes. Whether a joy or a pain, they are our children. Parents and society must care for them, preserve their dignity and not take away the right of self-determination.

I commend Patrick O’Neill in sincerely supporting families who struggle with a difficult choice when prenatal screening shows chromosomal aberrations. I hope he respects their decision even if it isn’t what he would choose. Suspending judgment and condemnation would be a blessing.

Cosette Singh

Raleigh

