Erin Arizzi: Burr ignoring constituents about DeVos

Regarding the Feb. 2 news article “DeVos nomination triggers huge phone campaign in North Carolina”: Sen. Richard Burr has received so many phone calls in the past few weeks that he is convinced he is being targeted by a left-wing conspiracy. Burr represents all North Carolinians, even those who tried to vote him out of office.
I am deeply concerned about the new administration’s opening moves. I’m concerned about the elevation of a white nationalist to one of the most powerful positions in the White House. I’m worried about a Secretary of Education who is dangerously out-of-touch with public education. And I’m deeply disturbed by an immigration ban that targets people based on their religion and national origin.
North Carolinians like me are not part of a left-wing conspiracy. We are simply doing what we are supposed to do in a democracy; we are peacefully protesting, we are calling our representatives and writing Op-Eds. We won’t stop.
Burr should pick up the phone. He might find that we have something interesting to say.
Erin Arizzi
Raleigh
