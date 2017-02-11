Jillian Haeseler: DeVos not a good candidate

I am a teacher educator. More importantly, I am the mother of a child who benefited from North Carolina’s public school system from 1998-2008.The public schools she attended in Guilford County were outstanding, offering AP and IB courses. I am grateful she had access to a first-rate public school education. I did not have the income to send her to a private school.
I believe that quality public education is a right, not a privilege.
I am writing to express my profound disappointment with Sens. Thom Tillis’ and Richard Burr’s affirmation of the nomination of a fully unqualified nominee, Betsy DeVos, for Secretary of Education. Why did they not have the courage to vote with their good judgment and conscience?
Burr never responded to my emails, but Tillis did. In an email, Tillis admitted that he did not agree with DeVos’ responses, but he was confident that “she will be a champion for students, parents, teachers and administrators.”
Burr and Tillis voted for a fully unqualified candidate despite their constituents’ opposition. What are they going to do to hold her accountable? Think of the future of North Carolina’s children.
Jillian Haeseler
Raleigh
