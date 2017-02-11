Jerod Kratzer: DeVos an example of ‘pay to play’

Regarding the Feb. 2 news article “DeVos nomination triggers huge phone campaign in North Carolina”: I read with interest Sen. Richard Burr’s unqualified support for Betsy DeVos: “I believe Mrs. DeVos is committed to helping our children succeed academically.”
I certainly understand Burr’s belief in her sense of commitment since DeVos had already demonstrated her commitment to him by encouraging her family to donate $43,200.00 to Burr’s re-election campaign. Perhaps it’s just coincidence that Burr is a beneficiary of her largess.
However, DeVos’s forthright public acknowledgment that she is proud to use her money to influence public policy would indicate otherwise.
President Trump indicated that he was “going to drain the swamp.” Is this an example of an “alternative fact” that has been added to the political lexicon? Drain the swamp really means fill the swamp?
The nomination of DeVos and the associated confirmation process indicate that “pay to play” is alive and well.
The good news is that civics teachers in North Carolina won’t have to look beyond our state borders to find examples of the corruption that is undermining public trust in government. Burr may have inadvertently contributed to a successful civics class.
Jerod Kratzer
Cary
Comments