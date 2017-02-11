Janice Nicholson: At least Tillis responds

Regarding the Feb. 3 editorial “DeVos wrong for Cabinet”: While I wholeheartedly concur with your analysis that Betsy DeVos is the wrong choice as U.S. Secretary Education, I must quibble with your assertion that “(Sen. Richard) Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis as usual don’t care much about constituent input.”
I have no reason to disagree with that assessment of Burr who may still be reeling from his near defeat, but I can vouch that Tillis does respond to constituent contacts.
After I emailed him concerning my opposition to DeVos, I received an email thanking me for contacting him and explaining that he “believe(s) that the task of vetting nominees is one of the most important duties I have as a United States Senator.” He stated that “in order for nominees to gain my support, they must be eminently qualified with the necessary expertise to execute their responsibilities capably.”
Although I continue to believe that DeVos is not qualified by experience, knowledge or philosophy and although we know how Tillis voted on her appointment, I have to say that Tillis does respond to constituent input even if by form letter. It remains to be seen how much impact those constituent opinions have on his future decisions.
Janice Nicholson
Durham
