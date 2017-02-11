Michael Schaul: Money speaks with DeVos

Betsy DeVos (like Donald Trump) is from an extraordinarily wealthy background and attended nothing but expensive private schools. She had no opportunity to observe and understand the needs of public school students.
She doesn’t know that for the vast majority of students, public schools are the only choice, and they have been very important to the success of ... well, of our senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.
Burr attended a public high school, and Tillis attended community college (a basic step for the nonprivileged). Why would either support a nominee for Secretary of Education who simply doesn’t understand the needs of public schools students and what they themselves had to overcome to succeed?
I can’t believe it’s as crass as her $40,000 donation to Burr’s campaign, but I’m at a loss to find something else.
Michael Schaul
Raleigh
