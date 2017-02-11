Sondra Stein: Public schools backbone of democracy

The Feb. 5 Under the Dome article “Tillis: DeVos will improve school choice” sent shivers down the spine of this democracy-loving educator.
The United States has had the most successful and resilient democracy in the world because we were the first country to invest in free and mandatory public education for all children up to 16 years. Public education was a means of assuring a common culture and common values. School taught us how our government worked and why it worked that way. It was part of preparing us to be active participants in shaping our democracy.
As that common culture became more inclusive – telling the stories of all Americans, not just the white European founders – some folks decided to pull their children out of the common culture, back into religious schools and other private schools that told their children only the parts of our history they wanted them to know. They call it school choice in order to get the government to pay for it. But it really is an attack on the glue that unites us all.
Let’s keep the public money in public education. Let’s commit to strengthen and improve our public schools. Let’s keep our democracy alive.
Sondra Stein
Durham
