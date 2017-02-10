Dale Johnson: A matter of national safety

Enough! Big difference between tossing a whole race of people into prison camps and temporarily suspending entry into our country. Guys, grow up.
All of us have doors on our houses we use to limit access. Are we haters or racists because of that?
This is our “house” and our president has closed the front door until we can – with a degree of certainty – verify the identities and intentions of those seeking access.
And yes, because those who have made their bad intentions toward us clearly do not have a “T” on their foreheads, he has had to be selective about who the limitation applies to.
I believe the phrase “better safe then sorry” applies here, unless political correctness outweighs national safety.
Dale Johnson
Rocky Mount
