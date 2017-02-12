Karen Schellhorn: HB2 pure ignorance

Our state legislature may want to revisit House Bill 2 again. College basketball is perhaps our state’s favorite pastime. But if HB2 isn’t reversed in a few days, we will be unable to attend both ACC and NCAA tournaments in North Carolina because they won’t be held here for years to come, if ever.
The “bathroom bill” never protected anyone from anything. If the legislators really believed they were protecting women and girls by keeping men out of their bathrooms, they did just the opposite. The only thing the bathroom portion of the bill stands for is ignorance.
Elsewhere in the bill, our legislature has hijacked the ability of communities to determine what is best for them. I thought the legislature didn’t like big government. Our legislature is supposed to represent all residents with good decision making that would make our state better. Let’s look at HB2 again.
Karen Schellhorn
Chapel Hill
Comments