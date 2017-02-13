Tom Clere: General Assembly not checking itself

Does it even need to be said that the checks and balances built into the state and federal constitutions are to protect us from the arbitrary power that we the people would otherwise happily authorize?
In the February 11 news article “Judicial panel: Legislature still can do its job,” an attorney for our state legislature argued to a Superior Court judge, “But to suggest that the power of the General Assembly could be tyrannical is not there because the General Assembly is checked by the people themselves.”
He knows better, and we can hope we do.
Tom Clere
Faison
