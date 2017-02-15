Ashleigh Cannon: Trump failing at popularity

Regarding the Feb. 12 news article “Anti-Trump sentiment brings crowd to HKonJ march in Raleigh”: In response to Dallas Woodhouse’s comment regarding the HKonJ march, “The people of North Carolina voted for Mr. Trump.” I would like to make it clear that I’m proud to be among the 49.5 percent of North Carolinians who most certainly did not.
However, I’m willing to stipulate his assertion if he will follow it to the logical conclusion; that, despite his electoral college win, the people of the United States did not vote for Donald Trump. Moreover, unless we believe in alternative facts, his unfavorable ratings are the highest of any president since such polling began.
Protests, such as the HKonJ, will continue to be a reminder of that.
Ashleigh Cannon
Apex
