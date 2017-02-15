Ron Carlson: Ignoring lady liberty’s message

The inscription on lady liberty in New York harbor reads: “Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
I take it that all of Donald Trump’s years growing up so close to a national treasure, he must have bypassed it and looked at it as an idol of worship, similar to one of his hotels or casinos. Or maybe since it didn’t have the Trump name across it’s inscription, he never paid attention to the inscription.
With Trump’s action to ban certain people from America, we are no longer America as we know it. The world now looks at us differently, this coming from someone who claims to make America great again.
This country is turning into an America filled with fear, anger, hypocrisy, apostate Christians and racial intolerance.
We might as well move the Statue of Liberty to Canada or send it back to France, since the country doesn’t represent its ideals any longer!
Ron Carlson
Raleigh
