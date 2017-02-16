Michael Gallagher: The legislature’s ‘shell game’

The Feb. 11 news article “Court lifts block on election board law” gave the latest developments in the legal challenges of the N.C. legislature’s post-election redefinition of the position of governor. For residents of North Carolina who support civil rights, stripping the governor’s power seems a bit like a shell game.
Gerrymandering and voter restriction work directly to curtail the black vote and its clout. Redefinition adds another twist.
When folks jump all the hurdles and vote, the surprise down the road is: “Oh, you thought you were voting for governor! Well that job is something else now.”
Michael Gallagher
Durham
Comments