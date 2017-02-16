Paul M. Kauffmann: State suffering due to HB2

Regarding the Feb. 8 letter “Houston, other states have HB2-like laws”: So, Paul Stam is confused? Yes sir, I believe he is confused, as are his former colleagues who still bring ruin to our state.
I would like to see all of the “laws” he was referring to laid out, but even if they were word-for-word the same, they would all be wrong, racist and discriminatory.
I can’t answer for the NCAA, the NBA or any other business, state or organization about their decision to boycott our state.
Stam is still caught up in the power madness of his party and doesn’t even recognize it. This is about our state. Our residents. Our values, not his party’s need to bully the voters of this state or obfuscate the issues.
Gov. Roy Cooper is not spending his time trying to repeal this issue on economic grounds, that is an effort to speak truth to power with the only line of thinking his party used to understand. And even that isn’t working.
Shame on all General Assembly members and those who think this “law” is about claims of protecting women and children, all groundless.
Paul M. Kauffmann
Durham
