Scott Mitchell: Arrogant hypocrites

Regarding the Feb. 9 news article “Judges temporarily block N.C. Senate confirmation hearings”: I had to smile at the irony of Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore saying the judges who issued a temporary restraining order of their scheme to oversee Gov. Roy Cooper’s cabinet appointments were overstepping their authority.
In fact, it was the legislature, trying to interfere with a newly elected governor’s right to choose his own his own team, that overstepped.
To accuse others of the very thing they are guilty of takes a high level of arrogance and hypocrisy, and boy, do they have it!
Scott Mitchell
Durham
