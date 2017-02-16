Letters to the Editor

February 16, 2017 11:59 AM

David Sternquist: Burr, Tillis part of GOP herd

There are times I am ashamed that our elected senators have a herd mentality. The Betsy DeVos confirmation is one of those times.

I am deeply troubled by DeVos’ lack of knowledge concerning education policy. Several of her answers in her confirmation hearings made it apparent that she doesn’t possess even a basic understanding of the most elementary educational issues. She stumbled answering questions that are standard interview questions for teacher candidates.

I realize that there may be pressure for the Senate Republicans to vote as a block and pass all confirmations through without question. I had hoped that our senators would look past party affiliation, and to do what is right for our great country, and the people of North Carolina.

I believe that the children, students, parents and teachers deserve asecretary of education who is knowledgeable about the department he or she will lead. I have tremendous respect for our senators and appreciate all that they do, but they failed us “bigly” on this one.

David Sternquist

Raleigh

