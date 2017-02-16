Coleman Sullivan: Guns save lives, keep us safe

In response to your Feb. 13 editorial “No concealing bad judgment”: What part of “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” is so hard for the editors to understand?
Law-abiding residents have a right to protect themselves and their families guaranteed by the Constitution by bearing arms, concealed or otherwise.
Maybe “goofy ideas like this one” would guarantee the good residents of Raleigh the same level of safety enjoyed by those in Chicago, where handguns are prohibited altogether.
Are you so naive as to believe that the criminal element in this state really cares what the law says about concealed carry? Guns in the hands of law-abiding residents saves lives, period.
Coleman Sullivan
New Bern
