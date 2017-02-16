Wayne Benson: Simple bathroom solution

I continue to be bemused by the “so-called” “bathroom” bill as I remember my first trip to Europe.
I needed a visit to what they referred to there more accurately as a toilet (no bath involved). I was embarrassed to find myself amongst several women. I muttered my apologies and backed out, but someone realized my plight and explained that the room for hand washing was for everyone. Then one went from there to a private stall for the business at hand.
Such a simple solution! Why can’t we do that?
Wayne Benson
Chapel Hill
