Letters to the Editor

February 16, 2017 7:48 PM

Wayne Benson: Simple bathroom solution

I continue to be bemused by the “so-called” “bathroom” bill as I remember my first trip to Europe.

I needed a visit to what they referred to there more accurately as a toilet (no bath involved). I was embarrassed to find myself amongst several women. I muttered my apologies and backed out, but someone realized my plight and explained that the room for hand washing was for everyone. Then one went from there to a private stall for the business at hand.

Such a simple solution! Why can’t we do that?

Wayne Benson

Chapel Hill

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NC State students react to Gottfried firing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos