Lou Giglio: Pro-lifers must also support poor

Regarding the Feb. 10 letter “Don’t judge pro-lifers”: The writer as an individual, proclaimed to believe “that all human life is precious ...’ and enumerates work on behalf of the less fortunate.
However, my criticism of the organized pro-life movement is that it is silent as a group in advocating for the expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina. The leaders of the N.C. legislature have passed very low budgets in order to starve social programs in this state, then they claim we can’t afford to expand Medicaid.
My challenge is not to my pro-life neighbors, but to the political leaders of the so-called family values groups whose voice is silent on the Medicaid issue. The refugee issue. Woman’s health issues.
Lou Giglio
Raleigh
Comments