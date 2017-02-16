Keith Houck: Burr needs to investigate Flynn

Regarding the Feb. 15 news article “Trump knew that Flynn withheld truth on Russia”: Michael T. Flynn’s resignation as national security adviser raises serious concerns that deserve thorough and transparent investigation. Did he violate the Logan Act? What did President Trump know and when did he know it?
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, as chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, should be a leader in the effort to uncover the truth.
Thus far, the silence has been deafening.
Keith Houck
White Cross
