Isaac Nuell: Time to reflect, care for others

Recently I found myself on a plane headed to Dallas. The trip had been months in the making, but the timing could not have been more profound. I was on my way to run a conference for more than 100 faith leaders as our nation slammed the door shut on Muslims from seven nations.
As my plane left the gate, I received word that 50 Muslims, many of them refugees and Legal Permanent Residents, had been detained despite having been thoroughly vetted and approved by government officials. Breast-feeding mothers were separated from children, doctors from hospitals and students from universities.
Alone with my thoughts, I spent the flight asking myself what my responsibility was in this crisis. As a Jew, I understand that not only faith, but common decency, instructs us to care for one another, to never turn our backs on those in need, to free the captive and feed the hungry.
I am heartbroken that even one American might choose to prioritize political ideology over basic faith and humanity. I pray that we all take the time to pause, reflect on where we are, and take time to care for the strangers in our midst.
Isaac Nuell
Raleigh
