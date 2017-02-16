Tim Stevens: Partisan stall tactics

According to the Feb. 9 editorial “Confirming partisanship” the attempt by the North Carolina legislature to exercise its duty to review and confirm Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet, as provided for in the State Constitution, is pure partisanship resulting from their displeasure over the results of last November’s election.
While I think there is no question that the actions they have taken are constitutionally legal, there is also little doubt that they would probably not have done the same had Pat McCrory been re-elected.
Why is it a pure partisan delay tactic when the Republicans in the North Carolina legislature do this, but it is fulfilling their constitutional duty to carefully screen the people who will serve in the president’s Cabinet when the Democrats in Congress use every stall tactic available and stoop to personal attacks against people who appear to be completely honorable but with whom they disagree politically? Your liberal bias is shining through once again.
Tim Stevens
Selma
