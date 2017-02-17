Ned Gardner: Don’t pass judgment on marchers

Before Michael Doran is named “Most Wonderful Person of the Year,” the voting panel for the award should consider all aspects of his effusive self-nomination published as the Feb. 16 Point of View “Put protest energy into service for others.”
Doran thinks political demonstrations are a shameful waste of time. Take that, civil rights marchers!
Doran thinks we should help those in need. Take that, 20,000 (his cited estimate) Mass Moral March participants who to a person support the single most important potential aid to this state’s poor, expansion of Medicaid.
Doran apparently thinks the 20,000 Mass Moral Marchers, unlike him, are not involved in charitable work and in donation to charitable causes. How does he know this? It’s what he wants to believe. It’s what he needs to be true – so he can chastise them all for their lack of charitable activism and their moral unworthiness.
Doran does laudable charitable work, like millions of other people. He is also intensely and superficially judgmental.
Ned Gardner
Apex
Comments