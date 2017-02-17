Carol Conway: Protesters also serve others

Michael Doran’s Feb. 16 Point of View “Put protest energy into service for others” was a slam against the highest form of public service: protest against policies that hurt millions.
Attending rallies is not a preferred pastime; it is a duty if someone feels fellow residents have been put in harm’s way. Moreover, many of us protesters also take “direct action,” as Doran put it, volunteering to feed the hungry and hundreds of other actions.
So don’t put us in the same category as the rich Florida businessman who couldn’t be bothered to donate to the homeless.
The protesters I know give and give and give of both their time and money.
Carol Conway
Chapel Hill
