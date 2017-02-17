Judy Schneider: Protesting, service go hand-in-hand

While I agree with some of Michael Doran’s Feb. 16 Point of View “Put protest energy into service for others,” I was stunned at the arrogance of the writer, who suggested that protesters at the HKonJ march last weekend should be taking action instead of protesting.
The dozen or so protesters that I know personally, including myself, are all active in hands-on community service. We also recognize that systemic change is needed to improve the lot of those who need our help, who are voiceless and powerless to change their circumstances.
Speaking truth to power has long been a tenet of social justice activism. I am grateful that the writer, a retired gentleman, uses his time and talent as he sees fit, and hope that he can acknowledge the efforts of those of us who join him in a shared cause.
Judy Schneider
Garner
