Debbie Harmon: Gun bill a bad idea

The Feb. 13 Under the Dome article “Bill would allow concealed carry without permit” made me wonder what planet these legislators have been on.
Do we not have officers caught off-guard every day by someone hiding a gun? Is there not a shooting in this state everyday? This would literally make me afraid to go to public places, not knowing if someone there may have a gun and get mad and trouble starts.
We have gun laws now, that by the way do not seem to working all that well, so why make it easier and less safe?
I agree with having guns, but background and permits are necessary. At least give honest people the benefit, and those with bad intentions are going to conceal anyway.
Debbie Harmon
Raleigh
