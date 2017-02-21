Fran Cox: Media access to facts

Regarding J. Peder Zane’s Feb. 1 column “Not a clash of truths, but prevarications”: He said “we have no time for messy reality. Instead, we proclaim there is a single answer to every question. Our truth. The truth that others refuse to see.”
His truth seems to be that The New York Times, The Washington Post and the New Yorker are “so consumed by hatred toward the president they have convinced themselves he is a liar, a brutal authoritarian, the second coming of Hilter and so unhinged he would like to believe they know better.”
I propose that perhaps the publications mentioned above might have more access to facts to back up their “truths” than Zane.
Fran Cox
Cary
