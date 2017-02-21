Michael Eisenberg: GOP ‘achievements’ costly to poor

The Feb. 15 J. Peder Zane column “GOP turned wrong – instead of right – on HB2” touted at the end about GOP achievements such as budget surplus, and a rainy day fund that can be used for things like school choice and other things the GOP likes to boast about.
At whose cost did these achievements come from? The working poor who lost the Earned Income Tax Credit, the people who lost their unemployment benefits or maybe the 500,000 people that were denied Medicaid expansion?
All to reward the largest businesses and their GOP benefactors.
Michael Eisenberg
Raleigh
