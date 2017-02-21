Larry McDowell: An immigrant who made a difference

It was with great surprise when I saw Dr. Paul Mayer’s photograph in the Feb. 5 Point of View “First, be America.” Although the image was clearly of a much younger man than when I knew him, there was no mistaking my academic adviser of the early 1970s.
Frederick Mayer’s stories of his father and grandfather were new to me but help round out my fond memories of one of the key people in my professional development as an engineer. Thanks in part to Mayer’s guidance at Georgia Tech, I later helped co-found the now-largest structural engineering firm in the Southeast, playing a hand in some of the more notable structures in the Triangle area such as the PNC Tower, the Red Hat Building and the new MetLife buildings.
His son’s point that the latest “America First” campaign is a threat to America’s pool of industrious, creative and grateful citizenry is valid. To think that these people, those that really make a difference in others’ lives, should be excluded is the real crime.
Thanks go to Paul Mayer for all he did for me.
Larry McDowell
Raleigh
