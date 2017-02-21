Jim Wahlbrink: Bus shelters should protect riders

Regarding the Feb. 17 news article “Abstract bus shelter design wins Raleigh competition”: Bus shelters are critical to attract riders, but the approved new bus shelter design misses the two purposes of having bus shelters: seating and protection from the elements.
The seating area is small and only a couple of riders can sit down. It is so open, that there is little protection from elements.
The design is also too large and too modernistic to fit in the older neighborhoods in Raleigh. The design should blend in with the neighborhood, not be the focal point.
Jim Wahlbrink
Raleigh
