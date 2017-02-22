Geoff Stephens: Laws should be for all

Instead of boxing themselves in with a constitutional amendment to put a cap on income tax rates, the General Assembly should first propose an amendment that says no law shall be passed that treats House and Senate members, or the governor, differently than their constituents.
That includes concealed weapons in the statehouse, health and retirement benefits or any other restrictions/freedoms they have chosen for themselves at the expense of the residents of this state.
Geoff Stephens
Cary
