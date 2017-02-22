Gertrude Kappel: Flag not displayed on President’s Day

My father was an immigrant and a patriot. The United States gave him refuge in his time of need and he tried, through his lifetime, to show his gratitude.
He paid every penny of taxes without complaint, he volunteered for service in the army, he served on our village’s council and he proudly flew the flag on all federal holidays. We had the tallest flagpole on the block.
From his example, as long as I’ve lived where an outdoor flag was permitted, I, too, have displayed the Stars and Stripes on President’s Day. This year, for the first time, I couldn’t.
Gertrude Kappel
Raleigh
