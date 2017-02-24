Will Hooker: Bus shelters not practical

Regarding the Feb. 17 news article “Abstract bus shelter design wins Raleigh competition”: What were the members of the jury for the bus shelter design competition thinking? The new abstract bus shelter is atrocious!
It’s garish visually, it doesn’t look like it’s very protective of people waiting in inclement weather, the seats don’t look comfortable or accommodating and although thinking of bicycles is noble, nobody is going to leave a bicycle there as they trundle off in a bus.
Like the A-frame bus shelters in the late 1970s, these also will be replaced in very short order. Bad idea.
Will Hooker
Raleigh
