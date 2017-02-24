Letters to the Editor

February 24, 2017 7:56 PM

Gino Pazzaglini: Secession bill a joke

Regarding the Feb. 22 Under the Dome article “House bill would lift ban on secession”: What on earth is happening in North Carolina legislature? Many serious challenges face us and yet a state constitutional amendment is being proposed which would permit North Carolina to consider secession from the Union (current N.C. post-Civil War constitution prohibits). Really.

Turns out House Bill 2 is simply a prequel. Straight ticket voting, whether Republican or Democrat and without informed consideration of candidate’s views, gives us leadership we deserve.

Gino Pazzaglini

Raleigh

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos