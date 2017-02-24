Gino Pazzaglini: Secession bill a joke

Regarding the Feb. 22 Under the Dome article “House bill would lift ban on secession”: What on earth is happening in North Carolina legislature? Many serious challenges face us and yet a state constitutional amendment is being proposed which would permit North Carolina to consider secession from the Union (current N.C. post-Civil War constitution prohibits). Really.
Turns out House Bill 2 is simply a prequel. Straight ticket voting, whether Republican or Democrat and without informed consideration of candidate’s views, gives us leadership we deserve.
Gino Pazzaglini
Raleigh
Comments