February 25, 2017 6:00 PM

Sherry Emanuel: Our senators don’t care

Regarding the Feb. 20 news article “Congress members to hard to find”: I have only one word for our less than illustrious senators and the majority of the N.C. Congressional delegation: cowards.

They refuse to listen to or meet with their constituents, consistently vote party over factual, verifiable data, show no leadership and seem to be devoid of a moral compass.

They go along to get along to keep their cushy jobs and extraordinary health and retirement benefits.

Sherry Emanuel

Raleigh

Letters to the Editor

