James H. Hunt: A beach town hall would help tourism

Regarding the Feb. 20 news article “Congress members to hard to find”: I’m scratching my head after learning that Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr will be spending their spring break outside our state, conducting congressional business.
North Carolina has some of the loveliest beaches on the Atlantic Coast. Couldn’t they conduct their congressional business here? Given the reduced tourism in North Carolina since the passage of House Bill 2, I’m sure that businesses and service workers on our coast would have appreciated the bump in their incomes.
James H. Hunt
Raleigh
Comments