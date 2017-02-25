Muirae Kenney: Tillis not listening

Regarding the Feb. 20 news article “Congress members to hard to find”: The quote from Sen. Thom Tillis on why he is dodging requests for town hall meetings with his constituents, “it has become apparent that some individuals, who are not really interested in meaningful dialogue, attend town halls just to create disruptions and media spectacles,” left me chuckling.
Tillis’ constituents are too savvy to accept “my dog ate my homework” as an excuse. There could possibly be a rabble-rouser at a town hall, but isn’t it his job to be prepared for such an issue and to find a way to listen to those of us who want to have a meaningful discussion with him about issues affecting our state and our nation? Unless he means to imply anyone who doesn’t agree with him is out to create a spectacle? Certainly not! Because that’s not how democracy works.
When he took his oath of office, Tillis swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies ... that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”
Let me remind him that great document begins with “We the People.” “We the People” want a town hall meeting. Why won’t he listen to us?
Muirae Kenney
Fuquay-Varina
