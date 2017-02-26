David Baumer: Et tu Rand?

There is little doubt that President Donald Trump will be written about extensively by historians. The question is who in history most resembles Trump? Many Democrats liken Trump to Adolph Hitler, but there is another historical figure who is known for his braggadocio, and that is Julius Caesar.
Neither of the two, Caesar and Trump, are known for their humility: “I came, I saw, I conquered” is Caesar’s report on his progress in the Gallic Wars, while Trump claims that only he can “Make America Great Again.”
Let us hope that Trump’s bitter opposition does not act out in the Ides of March like the Roman Senate!
David Baumer
Cary
