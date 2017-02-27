Jarvis John Edgerton: Partisan undermining

I am writing to express my profound disappointment in our General Assembly. The current Republican majority has done plenty for its members, and its reelection campaigns, but nothing good for the state.
For me, the last straw was the partisan, and totally pointless, decision to subpoena Larry Hall for a sham confirmation (“Senate votes to subpoena Cabinet secretary Hall,” Feb. 24 news article).
In a bid for most hypocritical claim of the year, the General Assembly’s Republican leadership is arguing the executive branch is violating the separation of powers by refusing to participate in the hearings. Never mind that the hearing process itself is tied up in court because it is a nakedly partisan effort by the GA to undermine the executive branch.
It doesn’t have to be this way – HB2, voter ID, magistrates, confirmation hearings, exempt jobs, racial gerrymandering, subpoenas and so on. None of these divisive issues needed to come along and split our state into warring camps.
Republican legislative leaders chose to start these fights, not for North Carolina, but for their own partisan political needs. I don’t expect GOP voters to suddenly support moderates or Democrats, but I beg them to at least find competent GOP conservatives who govern peacefully. We all lose when conflict is perpetual.
Jarvis John Edgerton
Durham
