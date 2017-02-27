Catharine Cummer: Free press has important role

Regarding the Feb. 17 news article “ ‘I inherited a mess,’ Trump says, blasting media and his detractors”: Rather than being the “enemy of the people,” the independent press plays a necessary role in investigating and informing us of what our government has done, is doing and intends to do.
Right now, I agree with Thomas Jefferson’s famous line that “were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Catharine Cummer
Chapel Hill
Comments