February 27, 2017 6:48 PM

Catharine Cummer: Free press has important role

Regarding the Feb. 17 news article “ ‘I inherited a mess,’ Trump says, blasting media and his detractors”: Rather than being the “enemy of the people,” the independent press plays a necessary role in investigating and informing us of what our government has done, is doing and intends to do.

Right now, I agree with Thomas Jefferson’s famous line that “were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Catharine Cummer

Chapel Hill

