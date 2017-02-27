John Dupree: Entitlement a privilege

0:31 Capital Boulevard, Wade lanes close in Raleigh after cement truck rolls Pause

1:20 Greg Ford, then-candidate for Wake County commissioner seat explains his campaign

1:29 Time lapse video of a house moving through Raleigh

2:05 Historic Raleigh church works to restore windows

0:48 St. Paul's AME gets two restored stained glass windows

2:56 A girl’s best friend: Family raising money for autism service dog trained in Apex

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:23 Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor

4:31 AP Exclusive: Abuse allegations surface at Word of Faith Fellowship