Deborah Brogden: Justice not always found

The Michael Peterson case with all its twists and turns does lead us to ponder some of the deeper judicial issues involved within our legal system. The Feb. 26 news article “After plea, case will still haunt” offered a good overview and insight.
The article ended with acknowledging that we may be allowing a few of the guilty to go free as this is preferable to punishing someone who is innocent. Our court system has human limitations and cannot always find the truth. However, the corollary to the guilty going free is that, at times, the innocent are held before trial, are incarcerated, are executed.
That blunt knife of justice must, at times, cut both ways: The guilty freed, the innocent punished.
Deborah Brogden
Raleigh
