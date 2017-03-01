Deborah Brogden: Justice not always found

1:37 Lawmakers get into a chess match - literally - with top student players Pause

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

1:17 Nathan Holden found guilty of murdering in-laws

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

1:34 NAACP rally calls on Price for town hall meeting

2:15 Get your Ash Wednesday ashes to go at this Apex drive-thru service

1:05 Duke's Jefferson: 'We protected our home court for one last time"

2:22 Documentary examines busy life of Leesville Road teacher

1:21 Gov. Cooper presents his budget plan