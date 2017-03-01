Hilton Cancel: Gun bill unconstitutional

Regarding the Feb. 13 Under the Dome article “Bill would allow concealed carry without permit”: House Bill 69 would allow qualified persons 18 years and older to carry a conceal weapon without a permit.
Article 1 Section 30 of the North Carolina Constitution states: “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; and, as standing armies in time of peace are dangerous to liberty, they shall not be maintained, and the military shall be kept under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power. Nothing herein shall justify the practice of carrying a concealed weapons, or prevent the General Assembly from enacting penal statutes against that practice.”
As a retired police officer, and a conceal carry holder of 56 years, I am willing to give up my permit before I passively stand by and let the General Assembly violate their sworn duty to uphold the Constitution of our state.
It is ill-advised that 18-year-old kids be legally entitled to carry guns including concealed guns. Not only is it ill-advised it is unconstitutional. An amendment to the N.C. Constitution would be necessary. Hopefully cooler heads will prevail and bring a halt to HB69.
Hilton Cancel
Cary
